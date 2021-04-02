Homeros Price Up 6.1% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

