HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,127.87

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.87 ($14.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,218 ($15.91). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,212 ($15.83), with a volume of 430,337 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,127.87.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

