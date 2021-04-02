Honest (HNST) Trading 20.7% Higher This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Honest has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $133,964.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00066545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.33 or 0.00755853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00090533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010108 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

