Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.33 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

