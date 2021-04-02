HOQU 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $492,993.36 and $2.39 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,119.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

