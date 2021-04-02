Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.