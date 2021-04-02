Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 2.5%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10). 100,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 85,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.23).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.57. The firm has a market cap of £489.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.