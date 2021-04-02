Howard Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $306.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

