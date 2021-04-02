Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) vs. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Financial Contrast

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65% Glacier Bancorp 31.94% 11.31% 1.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Howard Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.14%. Given Howard Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.73 $16.88 million $1.01 16.18 Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 8.27 $210.54 million $2.38 24.62

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Howard Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Howard Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 193 locations, including 172 branches and 21 loan or administration offices in 71 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.