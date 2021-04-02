Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $673.82

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.82 ($8.80) and traded as high as GBX 746.40 ($9.75). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 745.40 ($9.74), with a volume of 587,777 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 723.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 673.82. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

