Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Howmet Aerospace worth $49,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 48.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,117,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

