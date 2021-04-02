HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.32

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and traded as high as $124.32. HOYA shares last traded at $124.07, with a volume of 43,941 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOCPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60.
HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
