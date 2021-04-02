Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 11,290 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,662,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,756,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

