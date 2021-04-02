Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,962 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,110,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $32.08. 6,196,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,427. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

