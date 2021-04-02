Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.45% of ProShares Ultra Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 651,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

