Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after buying an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 318,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 711,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,218. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.