Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after acquiring an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.56. 954,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

