Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 988,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

