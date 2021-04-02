Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 134,337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,562. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

