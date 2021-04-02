Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,700 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,878,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,557,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. 4,121,318 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.