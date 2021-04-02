Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

