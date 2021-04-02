Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 142,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.