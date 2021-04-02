HSBC Lowers Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to Reduce

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.