Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

