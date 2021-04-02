Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $123,337.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00670119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028150 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.