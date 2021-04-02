Huobi BTC Price Tops $59,426.82 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $59,426.82 or 0.99885759 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $294.94 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

