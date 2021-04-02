Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $463.68

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.68 ($6.06) and traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($5.19). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 404.75 ($5.29), with a volume of 34,596 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 435.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 463.68.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

