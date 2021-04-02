hybrix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,014.00 (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar. hybrix has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $34,014.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hybrix token can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00074181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00282589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00797125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00090016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010081 BTC.

hybrix Token Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 tokens. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

hybrix Token Trading

