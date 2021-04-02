Hydro Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $981,995.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and $981,995.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 927% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.