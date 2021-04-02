HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.45

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $65.21 million and $32.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,400.01 or 0.99829312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00410893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.01 or 0.00789909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00307732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00096953 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002242 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

