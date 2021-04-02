HyperDAO (HDAO) One Day Volume Tops $396,587.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $396,587.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

