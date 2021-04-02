HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $9.32 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.32 million and $336,130.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

