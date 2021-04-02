Hyperion Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $102,460.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 176,713,390 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

