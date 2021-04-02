HyreCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 797 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 94,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of HYRE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

