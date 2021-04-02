Hyve Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Hyve token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $2.19 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00065755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00287322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00092104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00742569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,484,281 tokens. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.