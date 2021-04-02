I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $21,837.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00413478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.77 or 0.05135056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,783,945 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

