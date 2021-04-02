I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $21,366.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00413031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025994 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.31 or 0.04935868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,785,086 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

