IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.45% of IAA worth $214,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in IAA by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in IAA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

