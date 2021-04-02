ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 255,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICFI traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. 151,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. Analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

