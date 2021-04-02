ichi.farm Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00295198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.10 or 0.00773245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010052 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

