ICON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180.43 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00004501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $180.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 595,875,793 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.