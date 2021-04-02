Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Reaches $4.27 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $19,521.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

