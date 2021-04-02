Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.51

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $20,086.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00064056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00332819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.44 or 0.00759879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.