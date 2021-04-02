Idena Price Hits $0.16 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Idena has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $6.40 million and $43,305.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 66,939,060 coins and its circulating supply is 39,496,514 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.