IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Shares Up 1.1%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.02. 4,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 3,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

