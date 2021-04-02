Idle Price Hits $11.55 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00019393 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $300,256.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,279,272 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.