IGM Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

