IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.45

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.45 and traded as high as C$38.68. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$38.66, with a volume of 122,590 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGM. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.45.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

