Ignition (IC) Trading Up 1,083% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 671.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Ignition has a market capitalization of $999,426.57 and approximately $960.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 1,083% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.17 or 0.99954919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00104917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001711 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,414,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,401,101 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

