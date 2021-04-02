ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0367 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 33.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $405,903.88 and $181,355.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,053,222 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

